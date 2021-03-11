Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation accepted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

The Punjab Government has accepted the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur as the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

What made medical varsity vc quit Resignation came in the wake of his “humiliation” by Health Minister

Dr Bahadur was forced to lie on dirty mattress in hospital by Jouramajra

CM Mann expressed regret and asked him to reconsider decision

Sources in the Chief Minister’s office said the resignation had been sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for final approval. The resignation came in the wake of a controversy over the eminent doctor being “humiliated” and forced to lie on a dirty mattress in the hospital by state Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra during his inspection of the hospital late last month.

The incident had caused embarrassment to the government, with people from all walks of life supporting Dr Bahadur and condemning the Health Minister for the incident.

A day after the incident, Dr Bahadur had resigned as Vice-Chancellor, even though Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had spoken to him and expressed regret over the incident.

Sources said Mann tried to impress upon Dr Bahadur to reconsider his decision of quitting. The doctor, however, said it was difficult to carry on after the way he was humiliated, said the sources.