Dr Satbir Singh Gosal is VC of Punjab Agricultural University

Ludhiana, August 19
The government on Friday appointed Dr Satbir Singh Gosal as the new Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
Internationally acclaimed
- Dr SS Gosal is an internationally acclaimed agricultural biotechnologist
- He is the recipient of prestigious fellowships by the Royal Society London and the Rockefeller Foundation (US) for his post-doctoral research at the University of Nottingham, and John Innes Centre Norwich, England
- Has also served as consultant, FAO/IAEA, Vienna, Austria, and undertook an expert mission to Iraq
Dr Gosal has served the university in various capacities such as professor of biotechnology, head of Department of Biotechnology; founder-director, School of Agricultural Biotechnology; director of Research; and member, Board of Management.
“The need of the hour is to focus on agriculture and turn it into a profitable occupation once again. Farmers need to be taken out of the wheat-paddy circle and increase their income,” said Dr Gosal, an expert plant breeder
He has executed 20 externally funded research projects funded by various national and international organisations such as ICAR, DBT, DAC NATP, FAO/IAEA, and the Rockefeller Foundation.
Gosal was among the 57 applicants and was finally selected among the panel of three. Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon was his predecessor who retired in July last year.
