Dr Susheel Mittal appointed PTU Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 15

Governor of Punjab and Chancellor of Universities in the state Banwari Lal Purohit has appointed Dr Susheel Mittal as the Vice-Chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar. The appointment has been made for a period of three years.

The names of two other academicians Dr Siby John and Dr HS Bains were also in the three-member final panel that was sent to the Governor’s office.

It is after 22 months that the varsity has got a regular VC. The post had fallen vacant after Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma had relinquished the charge. Presently, Dr Mittal is serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Gurdaspur.