Dr Susheel Mittal appointed PTU Vice-Chancellor

Jalandhar, June 15
Governor of Punjab and Chancellor of Universities in the state Banwari Lal Purohit has appointed Dr Susheel Mittal as the Vice-Chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar. The appointment has been made for a period of three years.
The names of two other academicians Dr Siby John and Dr HS Bains were also in the three-member final panel that was sent to the Governor’s office.
It is after 22 months that the varsity has got a regular VC. The post had fallen vacant after Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma had relinquished the charge. Presently, Dr Mittal is serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Gurdaspur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat, weakens into storm; heads to Rajasthan
The cyclone has moved northeastwards and has weakened into a...
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...