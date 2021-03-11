Dr Vijay Singla tried to 'sideline' honest department officers

Dr Vijay Singla tried to 'sideline' honest department officers

Dr Vijay Singla at the District Courts in Mohali on Tuesday. Photo: Vicky

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, May 24

Even before Vijay Singla took oath as a Cabinet Minister on March 19, his “agents” were already active in the corridors of power. Two sharp IAS officers around him ended up being his nemesis.

With health being one of the primary focus areas of the Aam Aadmi Party, the newly formed government was concerned about bringing in good officers to the department. However, the minister was seen trying to “sideline” honest officials in postings and protecting “corrupt” ones posted in the Directorate of Health and Punjab Health Systems Corporation.

Soon, divisions surfaced between two IAS officers on one side and the minister’s “coterie” on the other, including his relatives and friends.

But business as usual allegedly started with “transfer against one salary”, fixed percentage of “kickbacks” in procurement, “monthly cuts” from senior health functionaries, deals with de-addiction centres, etc. Murmurs were in the air that in the Health Department, nothing is going to change, with a well-meaning officer once saying: “People of Punjab have been deceived yet again.”

The situation was such that a minister’s close relative, the biggest player in the de-addiction business in the state, was allegedly the point person for the minister when it came to rehab business, which runs into hundreds of crores.

In the first week of April, it was a known fact that a “deal” had been struck with private de-addiction centres and buprenorphine, used to treat opioid use disorder, would be pushed even more.

Soon it became an open secret that there was huge corruption in the Rs 198 crore allocated by the Government of India to Punjab in the emergency response and health system package.

The Tribune had carried stories on the procurement scam in these funds allegedly by officials of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation during the previous government. Singla not only pushed the scams of the previous government under the carpet, but was also seen protecting officials responsible. In his defence, he would patently say “we do not want to start on a negative note”. “When it comes to corruption, there can be a grey area. Either you punish the corrupt or protect them,” an officer said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

2
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

3
Nation

BJP–Congress exchange charges over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with 'anti-India, anti-Hindu' Jeremy Corbyn

4
Punjab

Low-fat, high-fibre diet suggested for Navjot Singh Sidhu

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide near Pandoh

6
Chandigarh

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

7
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

8
Punjab

Drug racket: Five more Punjab Police Academy cops in police net

9
Punjab

AAP Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

10
Punjab

Give up possession of Panchayat land by June 30, Punjab Govt tells squatters

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

From Amritsar to Cannes...
Amritsar

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Top News

Punjab health minister sacked over corruption charges

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

Singla was allegedly taking 1 pc commission on all tenders f...

Police constable shot dead in Srinagar

Police constable shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; 7-year-old daughter injured

Constable Saifullah Qadri is third policeman to be killed in...

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

Singla reportedly told the person that he should give the co...

India-US strategic partnership is a partnership of trust in true sense: PM Modi during talks with President Biden in Tokyo

India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force

Committed to making India-US ties the closest on the planet:...

Arson in Andhra town over renaming district after Ambedkar, minister’s house torched

Arson in Andhra town over renaming district after Ambedkar, minister’s house torched

Trouble started when police allegedly prevented leaders of K...

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices in Amritsar

Electronics goods gutted in fire in Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

Clouds bring respite from scorching heat

From Amritsar to Cannes...

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Mohali: Rs 18-lakh bank theft case cracked, two in police net

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Delhi triple suicide: Police say women may have watched YouTube videos on ending life

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Drug racket: Five more Punjab Police Academy cops in police net

Borewell death: No lessons learnt from 2019 Sangrur incident

Under-construction wall of a house collapses in Jalandhar Cantt, two dead

Jalandhar: 27-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in city

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in Ludhiana city

Miscreants rough up Ludhiana cop, take away private vehicle

2 booked for assault, firing into air in Ludhiana

Sewer connections of two dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

Gang of looters busted, nine nabbed in Ludhiana