Dr Wander is new chairman of BFUHS board

Chandigarh, July 8
Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander has been appointed as the chairman of the board of management of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had appointed him as the Vice Chancellor of the same university, but the Governor had refused to accept the CM’s selection.
Mann on Saturday congratulated Dr Wander, who is a renowned cardiologist.
Pertinently, the appointment has been made under Section 27(2) of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Act, 1998. Apart from Dr Wander, Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, Faridkot MLA Dr Gurdit Singh Sekhon, Dr PS Brar, Dr Bishav Mohan, Dr Rajinder Bansal, Dr Vishal Chopra and Dr KK Aggarwal are other members of the board. The CM expressed hope that the university would scale new heights under the able leadership of Dr Wander.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes
Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...
Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
City had earlier recorded the highest-ever rainfall of 262 m...
'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC
Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa
IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand
126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record