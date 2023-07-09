Dr Wander is new chairman of BFUHS board

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander has been appointed as the chairman of the board of management of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had appointed him as the Vice Chancellor of the same university, but the Governor had refused to accept the CM’s selection.

Mann on Saturday congratulated Dr Wander, who is a renowned cardiologist.

Pertinently, the appointment has been made under Section 27(2) of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Act, 1998. Apart from Dr Wander, Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, Faridkot MLA Dr Gurdit Singh Sekhon, Dr PS Brar, Dr Bishav Mohan, Dr Rajinder Bansal, Dr Vishal Chopra and Dr KK Aggarwal are other members of the board. The CM expressed hope that the university would scale new heights under the able leadership of Dr Wander.