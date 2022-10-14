Dr Wander pulls out of Faridkot varsity VC race

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander has withdrawn his candidature from the post of Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, after Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Chancellor of the university, rejecting his appointment, saying it was against the rules.

The Governor has now asked the government to go by the rules and asked the government to send names of three candidates to choose from. Confirming the move, Dr Wander said he had withdrawn his candidature. He has also requested the government not to send his name in the panel of three candidates.

Dr Wander is at present serving as the vice-principal of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and chief cardiologist at Hero DMC Heart Institute, a unit of the DMCH. On September 30, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced his appointment as the Faridkot university VC on Twitter.

The VC’s post was lying vacant for the past two months after Dr Raj Bahadur resigned following public humiliation at the hands of state Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

