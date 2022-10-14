Dr Wander pulls out of Faridkot varsity VC race

Ludhiana, October 13
Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander has withdrawn his candidature from the post of Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, after Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Chancellor of the university, rejecting his appointment, saying it was against the rules.
The Governor has now asked the government to go by the rules and asked the government to send names of three candidates to choose from. Confirming the move, Dr Wander said he had withdrawn his candidature. He has also requested the government not to send his name in the panel of three candidates.
Dr Wander is at present serving as the vice-principal of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and chief cardiologist at Hero DMC Heart Institute, a unit of the DMCH. On September 30, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced his appointment as the Faridkot university VC on Twitter.
The VC’s post was lying vacant for the past two months after Dr Raj Bahadur resigned following public humiliation at the hands of state Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.
#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #banwarilal purohit #Faridkot
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51