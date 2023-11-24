Drainage dept employee killed by mining mafia

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, November 23

A Drainage Department employee was allegedly run over by a tractor and killed after he tried to stop illegal mining in Kotla Bajja village, falling in the jurisdiction of Rangar Nangal police station of Batala police district.

SSP Ashwini Gotyal said Darshan Singh, a ‘baildar’ in the Drainage Department, was on duty when he tried to stop a tractor-trolley engaged in illegal mining. The tractor was being driven by one Joginder Singh. Both Joginder and Darshan had an altercation, following which the latter was crushed under the tractor by Joginder. Darshan and six other employees of the Drainage Department had reached the spot after receiving the complaint that illegal mining was taking place in Kotla Bajja.

“An FIR has been registered at the Rangar Nangal police station under Section 302 of the IPC. Teams of personnel have been formed to nab the accused,” said SSP Gotyal.

