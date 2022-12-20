 ‘Drinking and driving the state’: Harsimrat Badal on Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab govt : The Tribune India

‘Drinking and driving the state’: Harsimrat Badal on Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab govt

'If the Chief Minister is like this then you can imagine what will be the condition of the state', she said in Lok Sabha

‘Drinking and driving the state’: Harsimrat Badal on Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab govt

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. ANI Photo



ANI

New Delhi, December 20

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a debate in the Lok Sabha and said that his government is “drinking and driving” the state.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who initiated a debate on the call attention motion in the Lok Sabha on problem of drug abuse in the country and steps taken by the government, said Mann was a member of the House till be became the Punjab Chief Minister and had come to Parliament in an “inebriated state”.

She also said that members who used to sit near Mann had sought a change in their seats.

“The Chief Minister of state used to sit in the House a few months ago. The person who used to come to the Parliament in an inebriated state is now running the state. Members who used to sit near him had complained to change their seats," she said.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal Badal alleged that law and order situation in Punjab was deteriorating.

"If the Chief Minister is like this then you can imagine what will be the condition of the state. We find ‘Don't drink and drive’ written on the roads but they are drinking and driving the state,” she said.

She also referred to Mann posting a video on social media in which he showed his vehicle crossing security barricades and entering Parliament during the monsoon session on 2016. The incident had caused an uproar and several MPs had demanded stringent action.

Mann was later found guilty by a parliamentary panel for putting the security of Parliament House at risk and was suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session.

Mann was the only member of Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha.  

Harsimrat Badal also alleged that Mann was “deboarded” from a Lufthansa flight during his return journey from Germany as he was "inebriated".

"A few months ago he went to Germany to discuss about Punjab. The discussion rather took place that a Chief Minister was deboarded from the Lufthansa flight for the first time. Have you ever heard that a chief minister is being offloaded? The Lufthansa flight offloaded him because he was inebriated (nashe ki haalat me the). The Aviation Minister had said that he would investigate," she said. 

Lufthansa had later said that its flight was delayed due to aircraft change. 

"Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change," Lufthansa News tweeted replying to a user asking about the delay in the flight.

#Bhagwant Mann #Harsimrat Badal #Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

2
FIFA 2022

Sikh man drove bus carrying Argentina team for FIFA World Cup Final; proved a lucky omen

3
Haryana

‘Miraculous escape’ for Haryana minister Anil Vij after his Merc breaks down on KMP Expressway

4
Punjab

Just 9 international flights a week from Chandigarh, 33 from Amritsar

5
Punjab

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

6
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

7
Nation

After 'latka, jhatka' remarks, Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi

8
Diaspora

30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab's Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada

9
Jalandhar

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

10
Delhi

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Don't Miss

View All
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

Top News

With Covid cases rising in US and China, Centre asks states to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer varia...

Delhi L-G directs chief secy to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for ‘political’ advertisements

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...

Delhi L-G has no power to pass such order, AAP says on direction to pay Rs 97 cr for 'political ads', calls it a 'new love letter'

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...

All Punjab schools to start at 10 am from tomorrow due to fog; timing to continue till January 21

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

CM Bhagwant Mann said decision taken in view of health and s...

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing...


Cities

View All

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Tree chopped off on Golden Avenue road

Commercialisation leads to traffic congestion

Mesh of wires too close for comfort in residential colonies

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

Chandigarh Housing Board allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

Con men in khaki strike twice, dupe two elderly women of jewellery in Chandigarh

Now, pay via QR code at PGI OPD counters

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

Man, woman found dead in Gurugram club

‘It is people’s fight now’: Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

Union minister meets demolition-hit

Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

Blast at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Blast at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Rs 34.47 cr for focal point roads

Four nabbed, 90 mobiles recovered

70 gm of heroin seized from 2 snatchers: Cops

Dense fog, non-functional traffic lights lead to chaos

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at two villages

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at Patiala's two villages

Punjab VB raids on properties of Capt Amarinder's ex-adviser BIS Chahal in 'DA' case

Spurt in accidents as fog engulfs Patiala city

BSNL pensioners seek revision of pensions

Police nab two peddlers with 3K banned tablets