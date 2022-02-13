Drive against liquor ‘allurement’

Kotkapura (Faridkot), Feb 12
With liquor being used to influence voters in the area, the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle (GGSSC), a socio-religious organisation, has started a campaign against this illegal practice.
As political parties reach out to voters by hiring vehicles, vehicles of the GGSSC fitted with loudspeakers and large hoardings are making rounds of localities, asking people to not fall prey to the liquor “allurement” of various parties.
“While parties have been using drug menace as a poll issue to garner votes, free flow of liquor to influence voters reveals their true agenda,” says a senior functionary of the GGSCC. “We are trying to raise our voice against the use of drugs or any other intoxicant to influence voters,” he adds. —
