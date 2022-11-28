Drive to promote Punjabi language using app

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 27

To benefit hundreds of Punjabi-speaking families in the border district of Sriganganagar, fondly quoted as 'Punjab of Rajasthan”, a drive to popularise a recently developed app has been intensified.

District Collector Saurabh Swami said the innovative venture would facilitate several students to learn Punjabi in a simple manner through Learn Punjabi app developed by the district informatics officer in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre. One can learn the language from primary to higher secondary level through English, Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu using the app. The application would benefit those settled in Canada, UK, US, New Zealand and Australia.

The DC said the Rajasthan School Education Board and Maharaja Ganga Singh University had allowed students in schools and colleges to learn Punjabi as a third language and optional subject.

In Punjab, Punjabi was recognised as first and in Delhi, Haryana and Jammu Kashmir as second language. Punjabi speaking people had settled in 133 countries. It was, therefore, necessary to promote the language, he added.

He said special camps were held to enlighten people about the Learn Punjabi app in Central Jail, govt schools in Sriganganagar and Mohanpura, Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School, Netewala, and Guru Harkrishan Public School. “Our aim is to promote Indian languages and cultural heritage,” Swami said.

#abohar #punjabi #Rajasthan