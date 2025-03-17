Driver drowned as vehicle falls into canal

A 23-year-old man, who was driving a pickup van, was drowned when his vehicle fell into Gang Canal near Sadhuwali village on the Abohar-Sriganganagar road.

The Sriganganagar police said the victim was identified as Ramesh Nayak of Manaksar village. He was married and father of a child. A case was registered on the report given by his brother Rakesh. After conducting the post-mortem, the body was today handed over to the family.

The family of Ramesh said he had gone to deliver some goods last week in Pathankot. On way back, he talked to a member of his family on his mobile phone. Later, he said he would park his vehicle somewhere on roadside and take rest for two to three hours. After this, he could not be contacted as his mobile phone was switched off. Then they suspected that the vehicle had fallen into the canal. The family called some divers who finally found the vehicle, with Ramesh’s body lying in it.