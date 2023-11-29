Drone, 2 kg drugs seized in Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone along with a packet containing about 2 kg narcotics near the international border in the Ferozepur sector on Tuesday.

Based on a specific information, a search operation was carried out in the morning of November 28 on the outskirts of Rana Panj Grain village, a BSF officer said.

A China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK quadcopter with a packet of heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape attached to it was found in the fields adjacent to the village, he added. In the evening, a joint search operation with the police was launched on the outskirts of Machhral village in the Gurdaspur sector, during which about 500 grams of heroin was found in a packet wrapped in white adhesive tape and a metal ring attached to it.

