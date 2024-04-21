Drone, 5 kg drugs seized near International Border

Fazilka/Chandigarh, April 20
The Border Security Force (BSF) and the police have seized a China-made drone along with about 5 kg narcotics along the International Border in two operations on Saturday. In the first operation, the police and the BSF recovered 2.220 kg of heroin, worth over Rs 11 crore in the international market, from Natha Singh Wala village in Jalalabad subdivision today.
Jalalabad DSP Achhru Ram said after getting a tip-off, police and BSF officials launched an operation and recovered two packets of heroin, weighing 2.220 kg. It was seized from the fields of a farmer, 800 metres inside the Indian territory from border fencing.
The DSP said a Pakistani drone might have dropped the consignment in the area.
He said further search was on in the area.
In a separate incident, the BSF recovered a China-made drone along with about 2.710 kg narcotics near the border on Saturday. Acting upon intelligence inputs, a search operation was launched near Jangir Singh ki Dhani village in the Ferozepur sector, during which a drone along with three packets of heroin weighing 2.710 kg was found from the fields.
