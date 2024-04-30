Drone, 500gm heroin seized near Mamdot

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, April 29

Personnel of 155 Battalion of the BSF have seized a drone along with one packet of heroin weighing 510 gm near Gandhu Kilcha village in Mamdot during a search operation in this sector.

As per information, following inputs the search operation was carried out during which a China-made drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) was seized from a field. Along with the drone, the BSF troops also found a packet containing 510 gm heroin attached to the drone with adhesive tape.

Earlier on April 20, the troops of 160 Battalion had seized a drone along with 2.7kg heroin during a search operation at Nau Behram Sher Singh Wala village in Guru Har Sahai. Last year, more than 100 drones were either brought down or seized by the BSF troops.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Ferozepur