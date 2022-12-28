 Drone activity along International Border in Punjab increased nearly four times over last year, reveals BSF data : The Tribune India

Drone activity along International Border in Punjab increased nearly four times over last year, reveals BSF data

Drones are being increasingly used to smuggle narcotics, weapons and fake currency from Pakistan

Drone activity along International Border in Punjab increased nearly four times over last year, reveals BSF data

BSF personnel carry a Pakistan drone in in J&K's Kathua. PTI filed



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 28

The Punjab frontier remained the most active sector in the year 2022 amongst the four states that share the International Border with Pakistan, which is a nearly four-fold increase in hostile drone activity being reported.

The spike in drone activity has prompted the BSF to initiate several counter measures such as setting up a special center to train personnel in dealing with the threat from drones, establishing operational protocols and upgrading technical capability.

From January 1 to December 28, there have been 254 drone activities in Punjab as compared to 67 in 2021, according to Border Security Force (BSF) sources. This includes 221 activities detected inside Indian territory and 22 inside Pakistan.

The activity in Punjab accounts for about 84 per cent of the total drone activities reported along the entire western border this year.

In 226 out of the aforementioned instances this year, the spotted drones were fired upon by BSF personnel. Last year, the number of firing instances was only 43.

The data also reveals that in 2022, nine drones were shot down by the BSF and another 12, which may have landed or fallen due to other reasons, were recovered as compared to just a single drone being recovered last year. Another four drones were recovered by the Punjab Police this year.

Across the entire western border, that runs through the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the number of drone activities has witnessed a three-fold increase, from 100 last year to 304 this year.

Rajasthan reported the second highest number of drone activities this year, with 29 detections compared to six last year. Last year, J&K had reported 25 activities, second highest after Punjab, but this year the number came down to 16.

BSF data also shows that this year about 80 per cent of the drone detections were inside the Indian territory as compared to 64 per cent last year. Drones were fired upon in 80 per cent of the instances this year as compared to 53 per cent last year.

Drones, of various sizes and payload carrying capacity, are being increasingly used to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition and fake currency from Pakistan. Most of the drone activity is at night when it is difficult to spot them. In winters, thick fog cover during the day also hampers detection.

Besides relying on the drones’ audio signature for detection by ground troops along the border, anti-drone systems and spoofers have also been put in place in areas identified as sensitive.

The equipment, which includes the capability of jamming signals or disabling the GPS, is being upgraded and additional numbers are procured, BSF sources said. The resources of different agencies are also being amalgamated for optimisation.

BSF officers said that a new training centre has been set up under the Western Command to exclusively cater to the training requirements for handling drone activities. This includes training troops in detection of drones manually or through anti-drone systems and measures to neutralise hostile drones.

Recently, the BSF also set up a drone forensics laboratory in Delhi to analyse the mechanical and navigational components of recovered drones to determine their capability and flight path for formulating effective counter strategies.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

2
J & K

4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu

3
Himachal

Adani group turns to Himachal Govt to end cement plant crisis

4
Trending

Video of Sheezan Khan accompanying man carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital goes viral

5
Punjab

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

6
Nation

Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, video goes viral

7
Amritsar

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

8
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

9
Nation

PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

10
Punjab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

Don't Miss

View All
Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Top News

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...

Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup

Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup

Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu

7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...

Government likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources

India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources

Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...

PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, stable

PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Cold weather conditions abate in North India; intense chill to return in early January

Industries using unapproved fuels, including coal, to be shut down from January 1 in Delhi-NCR

Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, video goes viral

BJP picks Rekha Gupta for Delhi mayoral election

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Khanna

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

Man who contested as Independent candidate from Patiala Assembly constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Man who contested as independent candidate from Patiala Assembly Constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Patiala student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir