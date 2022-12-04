Drone carrying 3 kg heroin recovered along India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, December 4
Tarn Taran Police, in a joint operation with BSF, on Sunday foiled a trans-border drug smuggling bid by recovering a quadcopter drone carrying 3 kg heroin.
The search operation was carried out in Valtoha area of Tarn Taran district.
Punjab DGP took to Twitter informing about the joint operation.
Carrying on the Special Drive against trans-border smuggling networks, @TarnTaranPolice & #BSF, in a joint operation have recovered a quadcopter drone with 3 Kg #Heroin during search in area of PS Valtoha, #TarnTaran (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3RzSCGLu9c— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 4, 2022
