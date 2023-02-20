Drone crashes along Zero Line; 25-kg heroin seized in 48 hours

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, February 19

After seizing 25 kg of pure-grade heroin from near the International Border (IB) in the past 48 hours, senior officers are clearly worried over the large amount of narcotics that might have flown undetected into Punjab from across the border in the last few months.

On Sunday morning, BSF personnel of the 113th Battalion were on patrolling duty near the Ghania-Ke-Bet border outpost in Dera Baba Nanak when they heard a “buzzing sound followed by a thud” and found a drone attached with a 3 kg consignment of heroin. The drone is said to have crash-landedalong the Zero Line.

Yesterday, security agencies had seized 22 kg of contraband when it was being smuggled into Indian territory through a PVC pipe.

