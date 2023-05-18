Drone-dropped drugs seized near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Over 17 kg of suspected narcotics was recovered by the BSF after it intercepted three drone sorties along the border in Punjab, a BSF officer said today.

The first incident took place in Ramkot village of Amritsar sector on May 18. Around 12.45 am, the BSF troops heard the sound of a drone.

They tried to intercept it by firing at it. On reaching the site, they saw three persons running away with the consignment. The troops fired at them, but they escaped, leaving behind a package.

Again, at 1:20 am in the same area, the BSF patrol heard another drone. During the search, a large package with luminous strips, containing five more packets of heroin was found. The total amount of heroin was about 15.5 kg.

In a third incident, the BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation on the outskirts Bamba Battu Hittar village in Fazilka and recovered two packets of narcotic substances weighing 2.1 kg along with a pistol.