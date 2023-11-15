Drone recovered in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, November 14
The BSF sleuths deputed near Border Outpost (BOP) Jallo Ke have recovered a Pakistani drone from Tendi Wala village in the Ferozepur sector.
While divulging details, BSF officials said on Monday night, the troops on duty heard the buzzing sound of the drone in the alignment of border pillar number 208/05. The suspected drone was coming from the Pakistan side.
Following the incident, the BSF troops fired two ILU bombs and seven bullets towards the drone. Later a search operation was conducted during which one drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic, Made in China) was recovered from the nearby fields.
