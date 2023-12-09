Drone recovered near international border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Chandigarh, December 9
A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday.
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the drone after noticing its movement near Maboke village in Ferozepur at around 10.10 pm on Friday, the spokesperson said.
During a search operation on Saturday, the BSF personnel recovered a China-made quadcopter along with a hold-and-release mechanism from the field, said the official.
