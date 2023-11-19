Drone recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, November 19
A drone was found in a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, a BSF official said on Sunday.
Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday conducted a search operation after observing some suspicious item in a field near Wan village in Tarn Taran.
During the search of the area, they recovered the China-made quadcopter from the field, the official said.
