Drone recovered near Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, November 20

The BSF on Monday recovered a drone from an agricultural field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, an official said.

During the past week, eight Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle -- used to smuggle heroin from across the border -- have been seized by Border Security Force (BSF) troops at different places in Punjab.

The official said the troops, acting on specific information, conducted a joint search operation with the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran on Monday.

During the operation, a China-made quadcopter was recovered from a field, he added.

The BSF also said its troops have intercepted and recovered eight Pakistani drones and five kilogrammes of heroin during the past week.

“Over the last seven days, the alert troops of @BSF_Punjab intercepted and recovered eight Pakistani drones engaged in smuggling narcotics into India. Along with it, the BSF successfully seized approx 5 kilogrammes heroin and apprehended two smugglers,” it said in a post on X.

“Notably, all the intercepted drones are made in China and were used to carry out cross-border smuggling,” it added.

𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐒𝐅 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤



