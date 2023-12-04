Drone seized near border

Chandigarh, December 3
A China-made drone was recovered near the International Border in the Tarn Taran Sector’s Kalsia village on Sunday. Based on specific information, a joint search by the BSF and the Punjab Police was carried out during which the drone was found in the fields.
#Border Security Force BSF #China #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran
