Drone seized near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, June 22
A China-made drone has been seized from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday.
The drone was found by Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police personnel in the field near Noorwala village during a search operation on Friday, the official said.
It was a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, the spokesperson said.
