Drone shot, 3 kg drugs seized

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh, October 22

Security agencies have seized about 3 kg narcotics in the Tarn Taran sector and shot down a drone in the Ferozepur sector.

Based upon specific information, a joint search operation was conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran district today.

Three packets weighing 2.9 kg, suspected to be heroin, along with a battery of a drone, were seized from the paddy fields adjoining the village, according to the BSF.

In another incident, BSF intercepted a drone near Sanke village in Ferozepur on Saturday. During a joint search carried out with the Punjab Police, a broken quadcopter was recovered near Rao Ke Hithar village.

#Border Security Force BSF #Ferozepur #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran