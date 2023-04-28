Drone shot down, 2 kg heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector this morning and seized over 2 kg narcotics.

“On April 27, around 2.20 am, troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering the Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said.

The troops reacted immediately to intercept the drone by firing at it, he added. The troops also heard the sound of dropping of a consignment in the fields on the outskirts of Dhanoe Kalan.

During the search, the troops found a quadcopter (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) in partially damaged condition, besides a package with two packets of heroin.