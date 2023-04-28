Drone shot down, 2 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, April 27
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector this morning and seized over 2 kg narcotics.
“On April 27, around 2.20 am, troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering the Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said.
The troops reacted immediately to intercept the drone by firing at it, he added. The troops also heard the sound of dropping of a consignment in the fields on the outskirts of Dhanoe Kalan.
During the search, the troops found a quadcopter (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) in partially damaged condition, besides a package with two packets of heroin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told
Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh, Gen Li Shangfu hold bilater...
2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone
Robbed by armed gangs, say evacuees