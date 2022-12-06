Drone shot down in Amritsar village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

The BSF shot down yet another drone, this time at Rorawala Kalan border village in Attari subdivision of Amritsar, in the wee hours of today. The drone was loaded with a packet containing 2 kg of heroin.

The BSF said at 2.35 am, BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a drone intruding into the Indian airspace at Rorawala Kalan village. The BSF toops opened fire and used illumination bombs to light up the area. The drone was hit by bullets and it fell down.

The search operation led to the recovery of a China-made quadcopter-DJI Matrice 300 RTK M-300, along with a bag of the contraband, from a field. When opened, two packets of heroin containing 2.1 kg of narcotics and a packet of 100 gm of opium were confiscated.

This is the sixth drone shot down by the BSF in the past week. Four were shot down in the Tarn Taran area while two in the Amritsar area. On Sunday, the BSF shot down a quadcopter with 3-kg heroin at Kalia village in Valtoha in Tarn Taran. Earlier, a hexacopter drone carrying six packets of heroin, weighing 6.68 kg, was recovered in the jurisdiction of the Harbhajan border outpost (BOP) at Khemkaran on Tuesday.

The next day, a broken quadcopter drone was recovered from Wan Tara Singh village in Khalra. Another drone carrying five packets of heroin, weighing 5.60 kg, was recovered from the Khemkaran area on Friday.

A hexacopter was shot down at Chaharpur village in Amritsar on November 29 with 3.1 kg of heroin.