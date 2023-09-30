Drone with 500gm heroin seized in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

A drone carrying a plastic cold-drink bottle filled with about 500gm of heroin was seized during a search operation carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police along the International Border in the Amritsar Sector on Friday.

Based upon inputs by the Border Security Force , a joint search was conducted along the border fence near Rajatal village, and the contraband was seized from adjacent to paddy fields, a BSF officer said.

The recovered drone, a made in China ‘Quadcopter DJI Mavic-3 Classic’ was carrying 545 grams of heroin.

#Border Security Force BSF #Punjab Police