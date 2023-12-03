Drones seized near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized two Austrian-made Glock pistols and a drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran sector.

On Friday evening, a China-made drone was found by the BSF in the fields near Khalra village. On further search, two pistols were found wrapped in a packet from the premises of a government school in the village on Saturday.

In another case, four persons were arrested and a drone and narcotics seized from their possession in Gurdaspur sector on Saturday. A joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police at Pakho Ke Talli village. Three persons were apprehended from a house in the village. A quadcopter and heroin were seized from them. The fourth person was nabbed later.

