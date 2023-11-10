 'Drop' in fires, but air quality worsens at several places : The Tribune India

  Punjab
Crop residue being burnt at Lohian in Shahkot on Thursday.



Ruchika M Khanna & Mohit Khanna

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Patiala, Nov 9

In anticipation of a crackdown on those burning stubble in fields from today, farmers seem to have shunned putting crop residue on fire. Little wonder that the number of farm fire incidents in the state dropped by 68 per cent as compared to Wednesday’s number.

Following the directions issued yesterday, in wake of the Supreme Court pulling up the state government for stubble burning-induced smog, farmers seem to have feared police action and only 639 cases of farm fires were reported today. As many as 2003 incidents were reported on Wednesday. The total farm fire incidents reported till date this year are 23,620. In the corresponding period last year, 34,868 incidents were reported, which shows an overall 33 per cent decline.

Bathinda most polluted

  • Bathinda, which witnessed only 17 farm fires, continues to be the most polluted city with an AQI of 372, followed by Mandi Gobindgarh (350) and Patiala (300)
  • According to health experts, such conditions may trigger breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases, and those who are prone to asthma

In spite of the slide in the cases, the air quality index (AQI) in many parts of the state continued to remain in the “very poor” and “poor” categories. In Bathinda, which is worst hit by air pollution, the number of fires reported today were 17, as against 221 reported yesterday. But the AQI deteriorated from 347 points yesterday to 372 points today.

The data accessed by The Tribune from National Air Quality Index and Punjab Pollution Control Board, shows that even in Fatehgarh Sahib (Mandi Gobindgarh), the AQI has deteriorated from 347 points yesterday to 372 points today. The number of farm fire reported in the district have reduced from 24 yesterday to nine today. In Khanna, too, the air quality has deteriorated from 254 points yesterday to 299 points today, though farm fires reported are miniscule.

Similarly, in Patiala, the farm fires reduced from 68 yesterday to 29 today, but the AQI showed a deterioration from 271 points yesterday to 300 points today.

It may be mentioned that the maximum fires were reported in Sangrur at 135, 96 in Mansa, 83 in Ferozepur, 52 in Kapurthala while Fazilka, Jalandhar, Moga and Patiala reported 38, 32, 31 and 29 cases respectively. PPCB Chairman Adarshpal Vig said there had been 33 per cent fall in the incidents this year as compared to the corresponding period last year.

83% fires in 12 days

Of the total 23,620 farm fires recorded across Punjab from October 1 to November 8 this year, 19,834 incidents (83 per cent) were reported in the past 12 days

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

