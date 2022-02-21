DRTs for Punjab, Haryana, UT get presiding officers

Tribune News Service



Chandigarh, February 21

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for the appointment of former District and Sessions Judges Man Mohan Dhonchak and Anand Sagar Narang as the presiding officers of two Debts Recovery Tribunals in Chandigarh.

In all, the appointments of presiding officers in 18 Debts Recovery Tribunals across India have been approved. The DRTs in Chandigarh have jurisdiction over the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Narang, appointed as the presiding officer of DRT-I, was Rohtak District and Sessions Judge, while Dhonchak, appointed as the presiding officer of DRT-II, was Gurugram District and Sessions Judge prior to retirement upon attaining the age of superannuation.

DRT-I has jurisdiction over Punjab and Himachal, while DRT-II has jurisdiction over Haryana and Chandigarh. The appointments come at a time when the Supreme Court and High Courts have been criticizing the Central Government for not filling up the DRT vacancies.