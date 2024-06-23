Drug abuse leads to spike in HIV cases in Muktsar district

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 22

With the alarming rise in drug abuse, the count of HIV positive patients is also going up. The number of HIV positive patients has more than doubled in the last one year in comparison to the previous year in Muktsar district.

As many as 725 HIV positive patients have been detected in the financial year 2023-24 in the district. The figure was 318 in 2022-23. Earlier, in 2021-22, the figure was 124.

Sources in the Health Department said the use of intravenous drug had led to the spike in number of HIV cases. “The multiple use of a syringe to inject ‘chitta’ is the major reason for increase in the number of HIV, hepatitis-C (HCV) and tuberculosis cases,” they claimed.

Meanwhile, some doctors said the actual rate of HIV positivity could be higher as mostly drug addicts were uneducated and didn’t undergo medical tests. “The state government provides free health treatment to the HIV positive patients, but they don’t come ahead due to social stigma,” they claimed.

Meanwhile, the ‘chained’ woman drug addict, who was recently rescued from her residence and admitted to the local Civil Hospital, was also found HIV and HCV positive.

Dr Rahul Jindal, a psychiatrist and senior medical officer (SMO) of Muktsar Civil Hospital, said, “I appeal to all suspected patients to undergo medical check-up and help us in saving some lives.”

Some anti-drug crusaders claimed that apart from the existing practices to curb drug menace, the government should take some innovative steps too.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Muktsar