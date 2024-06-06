Drug addict caught breaking into house in Abohar, dies later

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 5

The health condition of a 26-year-old suspect who was caught reportedly by locals while allegedly breaking into a house in Prem Nagar here today, deteriorated after he was taken to the city police station. Cops took him to the Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Jagbir, nephew of deceased Santa Ram, a resident of Jammu Basti, said that the police informed him that Santa Ram was caught breaking into a house in Prem Nagar and was tied to a pole by locals. He was brought to the police station in an e-rickshaw, where after some time his condition started deteriorating. Police brought him to the hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him dead. Jagbir said that Santa Ram has been working as a tailor but got addicted to drugs.

SHO Navpreet Singh said that cops had brought Santa Ram to the police station after people complained that he was allegedly attempting burglary. He had no marks of any kind of injury on his body, but when he came to the police station, his condition was not good. As his condition worsened, Santa Ram was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Now appropriate action will be taken based on the statements of the deceased’s family.

