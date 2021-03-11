Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 10

A drug addict of Muradpur locality died by suicide at the civil hospital complex and another resident of the same locality died of drug overdose in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

The addict who took the extreme step at the civil hospital was identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi (35). Other companions of Gurpreet, present at the spot, said after taking medicine from the civil hospital OOAT centre, he felt uneasy as the authorities had decreased his dose of medicine and thus he ended his life.

When the hospital authorities came to know about the incident, the police were informed and his body was kept at the mortuary.

Ranjit Kaur, the deceased’s kin, and Wazir Singh, a social worker, said Gurpreet started consuming drugs several years back and also committed thefts to fulfil his needs. Ranjit further said she lost her another kin, Gurditta (24), to drug overdose. He had consumed drugs on Monday evening and was admitted to a private hospital where he died on Tuesday.

A number of Muradpur residents gathered at the Tanki Wala Chowk and said drugs were freely available in their locality and no action was being taken by the authorities concerned. The residents said the police too were aware of the situation.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh said the police were investigating the matter and action would be taken accordingly.