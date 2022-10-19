Drug addict, who killed wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar, commits suicide

Ludhiana, October 19
A man who allegedly killed five persons, including his wife, two children, father-in-law and mother-in-law, by setting them afire in the wee hours on Tuesday, committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Khurshaidpur village near Sidhwan Bet today.
The Sidhwan Bet police have shifted the body to civil hospital for postmortem examination.
He had on Tuesday allegedly poured petrol in the room where all of then were asleep, set it on fire and locked the door from outside, leaving them inside to die.
The village falls right on the bank of the Sutlej on Jalandhar side. The accused, who hails from Jagraon village, is on the run and the police have been conducting raids to nab him.
The victims include Paramjit Kaur (28), her son (5), daughter Arshdeep (7), father Surjan Singh (58) and mother Joginder Bai (54). The bodies of the five victims were brought to Nakodar Civil Hospital for postmortem.
Mahinder Pal, SHO, Mehatpur police station, said the accused was addicted to drugs and liquor and was jobless. His wife had left him and had come to her parents' place in Mehatpur about six months ago. He had been insisting that she return with the children.
As the victims rebuked him, he chose to allegedly kill them all by setting them afire.
