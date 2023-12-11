Drugs case: SIT summons Bikram Majithia; was expecting ‘love letter’ from Punjab government, says Akali leader

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 11

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) constituted to probe into the drugs case registered against former Punjab minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has summoned him to appear before it on December 18.

The SIT has written to Amritsar police commissioner to direct Civil Lines police station for getting the same noted with Majithia for appearing before SIT chairman at his office in Patiala on December 18.

Reacting to it, Majithia said that he was expecting the ‘love letter’ from the Punjab government led by Bhagwant Singh Mann. He said such tactics would never deviate him from exposing the government for its ill-conceived policies. He also said that earlier, his wife was frivolously implicated in a case which would be cleared soon legally.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on December 20, 2021 ahead of state assembly elections by the then Congress government led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The case was registered on the basis of 2018 report by the then anti-drug Special Task Force head Harpreet Singh Sidhu who had recommended further probe. Majithia had denied role in charges while terming it a politically motivated case.

In May this year, Punjab Police changed the SIT head and appointed the then IG, Patiala range, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina to head it in place of then Vigilance Bureau Director Rahul S, on ‘administrative grounds’.

