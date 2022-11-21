 Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district : The Tribune India

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Cops carry out a search operation at Ganna Pind. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 20

As many as 27 drug hotspots have been identified in Jalandhar district, including eight in rural areas, where 443 FIRs have been lodged under the NDPS Act and a total of 571 men and 94 women have been arrested so far.

The police have seized 15 kg of opium, 2,779-kg poppy husk, 6-kg heroin, 575 gm of narcotic powder, 60-gm charas, 15 kg of ganja, 24 kg of green leaf, 152-gm ICE, 1,189 injections, 39,679 intoxicanting tablets, 1,896 capsules and 190 syrups.

In May, a video of a woman selling drugs from her home at Ganna Pind went viral after which cops arrested her. The accused, Manjit, was arrested with 10-gm heroin. Her father-in-law had 15 cases registered against him under the NDPS Act and her husband was also out on bail.

In August, another video went viral where parents could be seen wailing over the death of their son who died allegedly due to drug overdose. The body of their 27-year-old son, Ranjodh Singh of Talwandi Butian village, was found abandoned in the fields at Reharwa village in Moga.

The eight hotpots in rural areas include Kingra Cho Wala village in Adampur, Shankar and Malri village in Nakodar, Dharme Dian Channan, Bute Dian Channan and Mohalla Bagwala in Shahkot , Ganna Pind and Selkiana in Phillaur.

The 19 hotspots identified by the Health Department include Basti Shiekh, Model Town, Ghas Mandi, Bhago Camp, Makotrar, Qadian, Basti Danishmandan, Qazi Mandi, Kot Sadiq, Dhina, Dhilwan, Rama Mandi, Ekta Nagar, Chugitti, Noorpur, Patara and Surya Enclave.

Jalandhar Rural SSP Swarandeep Singh said, “We are committed to eradicate drug menace and our efforts are yielding results. Eight hotposts have been identified in rural areas. We are running special operations to nab peddlers. One of the reasons for mushrooming of peddlers in some pockets is that when one member of a family is nabbed, others start running the same trade.”

Sarpanch Harjinder Singh of Dayalpur, a village acknowledged for its efforts to curb drug abuse among youth, said, “No matter which party forms the government, ‘chitta’ is always available. Majority of our youngsters are again hooked to it. Supply of contraband to our village comes from Hamira, Murar, Dogranwal, Bootan and Dhamman. There is a section on the highway known as ‘chitte wale ghar’. Sarpanches of these villages are scared to speak up.” Harjinder added, “If officials have information regarding who is burning stubble, how come they don’t know who is selling ‘chitta’? Even politicans are mum when it comes to drug peddlers.”

Four years ago, Dayalpur panchayat started to admit addicts to the Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centre at Sheikhe village, which was later shifted to the Kartarpur Civil Hospital.

A counsellor at one of the OOAT centres said, “The government has changed, but supply of chitta has also increased. There are 100 per cent chances of relapse due to its availability. While ‘chitta’ is more prevalent, the use of tramadol has decreased. Pain relievers, Prega and Mef Spas, are also being used by addicts. There is an increase in youth aged 16 and 17 years coming to us for treatment. Other patients include truckers and labourers.”

Sushma (name changed), whose 17-year-old brother, a factory worker, said, “My brother was quiet, but he took to drugs. He quit his job six months ago and since then his behaviour and friends changed. As a result, we had to admit him to a hospital.”

Dr Aman Sood, incharge, De-Addiction Centre, Civil Hospital, said, “Chitta is readily available. We have an OPD and 37 OOAT centres for rehabilitating addicts.

Staff shortage at OOAT centres

  • There are 37 OOAT centres in Jalandhar district of which 26 came up in June this year
  • Due to shortage of staff, some counsellors perform duty both at rural and urban centres
  • Counsellors rued that they were being paid Rs 10,000 per month for the past four years
  • The OOAT centres treated 3,085 patients in 2018 and their number increased to 17,067 in November
  • A counsellor said use of ‘chitta’ is more prevalent in the district and demand of tramadol has decreased

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

2
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

3
Delhi

'Piglets' investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

4
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

5
Nation

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

6
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

7
Punjab

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

8
Nation

COP27 approves 'historic decision' to set up 'loss and damage' fund, but contentious issues remain

9
Punjab

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

10
Punjab

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 seals ‘loss & damage’ deal

COP27 seals ‘loss & damage’ deal

Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...

World waited far too long for this: India hails move

World waited far too long for this: India hails move


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Leaked Tihar videos: Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain’s plea for contempt action against ED on Monday

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Stubble-burning incidents rise to 49K in Punjab

Stubble-burning incidents rise to 49K in Punjab