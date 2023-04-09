Drug menace has attained ‘dangerous heights’: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Making it clear that drug menace in the state of Punjab has attained “dangerous heights”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that such offences cannot be viewed lightly. The assertion came as Justice Vivek Puri made it further clear that drug cases were required to be thoroughly investigated.

Justice Puri was hearing a petition filed by a woman seeking the grant of anticipatory bail in a case registered on November 28, 2022, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Phillaur police station in Jalandhar district.

Among other things, her counsel contended that the petitioner along with two others was nominated on the basis of a disclosure statement made by a co-accused, who was granted regular bail in the matter. The other two had been granted pre-arrest bail by the Special Court.

Justice Puri’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the FIR was registered following the recovery of 35 gm poppy husk from the possession of the co-accused, who was the petitioner’s daughter-in-law.

Taking up the matter, Justice Puri asserted it was apparent that the petitioner had been convicted in three cases under the NDPS Act and one case under the provisions of the Punjab Excise Act. Besides, she was also facing trial in two other cases under the NDPS Act.

Justice Puri added the co-accused from whom the recovery was made was the petitioner’s daughter-in-law. The allegations were to the effect that some portion of heroin received by the co-accused was further handed over to the petitioner for sale. Justice Puri observed the petitioner’s case could not be termed on a par with the other two. A perusal of the order granting pre-arrest bail indicated that FIR had not been registered against them. “The other cases in which the petitioner has been convicted and pending against her, clubbed with the fact that there are allegations with regard to indulging in sale of heroin in the instant case, requires thorough probe and investigation in the matter,” Justice Puri asserted.

In his detailed order, Justice Puri added the petitioner, in such circumstances, could not be held entitled to the concession of anticipatory bail merely on the score that she has been nominated on the basis of the disclosure statement by co-accused. “Keeping in view the circumstances and the antecedents of the petitioner, no extraordinary circumstances are made out to extend the concession of pre-arrest bail to the petitioner. The present petition is dismissed accordingly,” Justice Puri asserted.