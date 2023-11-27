Drug module run from US busted, two arrested; 6 kg contraband, car seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

The police have busted a cross-border drug module being operated from the USA and arrested two persons and seized 6 kg heroin and a car (PB-91J 5186) from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Mohinderpal Singh (24) of Model Town in Hoshiarpur and Saurav Sharma (20) of Panj Pipli Chand Nagar in Hoshiarpur.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said they were working at the behest of US-based drug smuggler Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky. He also originally hailed from Hoshiarpur. The duo was going to supply the heroin consignment on the Attari-Jhabal road when a police team intercepted them following a tip-off.

“The police received reliable inputs that Jasmit’s accomplices had receieved the drug consignment sent by Pak-based smugglers from across the border. They were going to deliver it to someone when the police team under the supervision of ADCP Abhimanyu Rana put up a naka and launched checking at Burj village on the Attari road and arrested both the accused when they were awaiting after receiving the consignment from someone in their car,” said Bhullar.

As per preliminary probe, Mohinderpal was in touch with Jasmit. Jasmit had around 11 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and under the NDPS Act, against him while Mohinderpal had five cases of similar nature.

Jasmit managed to escape to the US earlier this year. The police were investigating how he managed to escape from India.

He said further investigations were on to find out backward and forward links and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the accused, he said.

A case under Sections 21, 23, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Chheharta police station.

