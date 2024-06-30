Drug overdose claims 4 lives in Tarn Taran village in one month

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, June 29

Sukhwinder Kaur, a widow, is inconsolable as her young son Karamjit Singh (25) died of drug overdose. She lost her husband around three years ago and now, she had to light pyre of her young son.

With four deaths due to alleged drug overdose in Jeobala village of the district in past one month, the residents are in anger and dismay over government’s failure to nail the drug peddlers.

“What will we do now? The drugs have snuffed out many young lives in the village and the consecutive governments have failed in eradicating the menace,” Sukhwinder Kaur rued while attending relatives and friends coming to mourn Karamjit’s death. “The drugs are openly available in the village,” she said.

Kaur, who works as farm labourer, was in the fields planting paddy when her son injected drugs and he died on the spot writhing in pain on Thursday. His body was brought home by the villagers who found him lying dead on the village road.

Apart from Karamjit, Shera Singh (25), Sharanjit Singh (24), died a month ago while Daler Sharma (20) died two weeks ago due to drug overdose.

Rupinder Kaur, wife of Shera Singh, and his father Shingara Singh were still in shock over his death. Once baptised (Gursikh) and working as a welder near village bus stand, Shera fell into the deadly trap of drugs around seven years ago.

“Once hooked to drugs, he could never leave it. He used to consume innumerable intoxicant tablets at a time and suffered multiple health ailments due to drug consumption,” Shera’s wife said.

“Drugs traffickers were delivering drugs at doorsteps,” alleged Harjit Kaur, mother of deceased Sharanjit Singh. He used to work in Pune and had come home on May 24. Four days later, he was found dead in his bedroom.

Daler Sharma’s family had got him married about two years back with a hope that he might shun drugs. Around two weeks ago, Daler injected drugs along with his younger brother. Daler died of drug overdose but his brother was saved.

Mohinder Singh, a local shopkeeper alleged that as the sun sets, the grain market of the village turns into a drug-trade market where peddlers and consumers can be seen together.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar expressed his ignorance over the deaths due to drug overdose in Jeobala village but claimed that stringent measures would be taken against drug traffickers and steps would be taken to rehabilitate the addicts.

Claiming that the police were acting against peddlers, Goindwal Sahib DSP Ravisher Singh asked for people’s cooperation in this endeavour.

