Drug peddler held after car chase in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 23

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a drug peddler, while two managed to escape, following an exchange of fire in Ajnala today. The police seized 1.1 kg of heroin and a pistol with four bullets from the arrested drug trafficker identified as Sonu Masih of Khanwal village.

According to information, the STF got a tip-off about drug peddlers coming to Ajnala. Following this, a checkpost was put up and a car was signalled to stop. However, the occupants ran the car through barricade.

When the police started chasing the car, the peddlers fired at the cops who retaliated. Two bullets hits the tyres and the car skided into a field. While Masih was overpowered and arrested by the chasing cops, two of his accomplices managed to flee from the spot. During a search of the car, the police seized 1.1 kg of heroin.

The police said the accused, earlier arrested in 2019, managed to secure bail on pretext of wife’s illness from the High Court. Later, he jumped the bail. He was wanted in an attempt to murder case also.