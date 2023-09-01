Drug peddler's property sealed

Muktsar: The police have sealed the residence of a drug peddler at Madrassa village here and displayed a notice on it as well. The police said suspect Sarabjit Singh is involved in two cases registered under the NDPS Act. TNS
Three killed in road accident
Sangrur: Three persons, Parmjit Singh (45) and his wife Parveen Kaur (42), along with another villager Manjit Singh (42), were killed on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Wednesday night. The Sunam police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. TNS
171 kg poppy husk seized
Abohar: The Special District Team on Thursday arrested Vishnu Ram Bishnoi of Ramdawas village and Anil Bishnoi of Chirdhani village and seized nine bags of poppy husk, weighing 171 kg. An unlicensed pistol and five live cartridges were also recovered from them. Two other people, identified as Sunil Bishnoi and Dhanraj Bishnoi, who were piloting the smugglers, fled the spot. OC
21 JEs get appointment letters
Chandigarh: Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman SS Ahluwalia handed over appointment letters to 21 Junior Engineers (JEs). The CEO of the board and Secretary of the state Information and Public Relations Department Malwinder Singh Jaggi were also present on the occasion. TNS
MP seeks trauma centre
Chandigarh: MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday appealed to PM Narendra Modi to set up a trauma centre at AIIMS, Bathinda, besides ensuring supply of quality drugs at reasonable prices at the institute. In a letter to the PM, she said the emergency ward was unable to deal with trauma cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it's for EC to decide, Centre tells Supreme Court
But says can’t give exact timeframe on restoring statehood
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’
Indian-American arrested in New Jersey in USD 13 million tech fraud
The count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maxim...