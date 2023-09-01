Drug peddler's property sealed

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The police have sealed the residence of a drug peddler at Madrassa village here and displayed a notice on it as well. The police said suspect Sarabjit Singh is involved in two cases registered under the NDPS Act. TNS

Three killed in road accident

Sangrur: Three persons, Parmjit Singh (45) and his wife Parveen Kaur (42), along with another villager Manjit Singh (42), were killed on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Wednesday night. The Sunam police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. TNS

171 kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The Special District Team on Thursday arrested Vishnu Ram Bishnoi of Ramdawas village and Anil Bishnoi of Chirdhani village and seized nine bags of poppy husk, weighing 171 kg. An unlicensed pistol and five live cartridges were also recovered from them. Two other people, identified as Sunil Bishnoi and Dhanraj Bishnoi, who were piloting the smugglers, fled the spot. OC

21 JEs get appointment letters

Chandigarh: Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman SS Ahluwalia handed over appointment letters to 21 Junior Engineers (JEs). The CEO of the board and Secretary of the state Information and Public Relations Department Malwinder Singh Jaggi were also present on the occasion. TNS

MP seeks trauma centre

Chandigarh: MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday appealed to PM Narendra Modi to set up a trauma centre at AIIMS, Bathinda, besides ensuring supply of quality drugs at reasonable prices at the institute. In a letter to the PM, she said the emergency ward was unable to deal with trauma cases.

