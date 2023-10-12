Drug peddling has surged in two years, says Purohit

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 11

During the first leg of his visit to the border districts of the state, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said it was shocking that despite numerous seizures by the Punjab Police, both movement and use of drugs within the state had increased in the past two years.

Legislators siding with smugglers While the performance of most MLAs is satisfactory, some of them are approaching the police to favour the arrested peddlers. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor

Expressing a viewpoint to the DGP in his address, Purohit said while the performance of most of the MLAs was satisfactory, some of them were approaching the police to favour the arrested peddlers. “But the police should not come under pressure,” he said to DGP Gaurav Yadav, who accompanied him.

The Governor began the fifth phase of his quarterly tours to the border districts from Fazilka today. He reached the Asafwala War Memorial in the evening and addressed villagers and members of Village Defence Committees (VDCs).

He asked people to post letters directly to him if their complaints regarding drugs were not being entertained by the administration.

The district administration organised a programme at the 1971 Indo-Pak war memorial complex in Asafwala village on the occasion.

Purohit was accompanied by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, DGP Gaurav Yadav and other senior officers. He called upon officers to set up VDCs in all villages of the state.He added that Fazilka was the land of martyrs who had sacrificed and now the present generation had to come forward to foil the sinister designs of a “traitors involved in drug trade”.

Of the four MLAs from Fazilka district, all AAP MLAs— Narinderpal Singh Sawna of Fazilka, Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy of Jalalabad and Amandeep Goldy Musaffir of Balluana — were absent. Suspended Congress MLA from Abohar Sandeep Jakhar was the only public representative present at the programme.

Very few people were able to interact with the Governor and surprisingly, the representatives of print and electronic media were also not allowed access to the programme.

