Drug racket: Five more PPA cops in police net

Jalandhar, May 23

The Jalandhar Rural Police have arrested five more constables from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, in connection with the ongoing drug racket probe.

Were ‘Hooked’ on contraband Head Constable Shakti Kumar and water carrier Jai Ram were arrested two weeks ago and six more names had figured in subsequent inquiry reports

One of the six who was hospitalised due to overdose died last Friday, while remaining five have now been arrested by the police

It is learnt the five were themselves hooked on drugs and not much involved in supply, unlike Shakti and Jai

While Head Constable Shakti Kumar and water carrier Jai Ram were arrested two weeks ago, six more names had figured in the subsequent inquiry reports.

Head Constable Harmanpreet Singh of Kullewal village of Bathinda, who was hospitalised due to overdose, died last Friday, while the remaining five constables whose names figured in the inquiry report of the academy had now been arrested by the police.

Constables Ramandeep Singh and Kanwaljit Singh, both of Drill Staff, and Constables Gobind, Amandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh of the Line Staff have been arrested by the Phillaur Police.

They were produced in court seeking three-day remand, said SSP (Jalandhar Rural) Swapan Sharma.

Constable Harpreet had already been placed under suspension five days ago after he allegedly entered the house of a Phillaur former MC councillor and misbehaved under the influence of drugs. His video had gone viral after the PPA authorities had taken action against him.

It is learnt the supply of heroin to the PPA was coming through a drug-peddler couple. While Nidhi of Panjdheha Jagatpura village, the main accused, who has a case against her was arrested on Saturday, her husband too has now been booked. There are reports that part supply of drugs to the PPA was coming from the notorious Ganna village in Phillaur.