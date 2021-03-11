Drug racket: Five more PPA cops in police net

Drug racket: Five more PPA cops in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 23

The Jalandhar Rural Police have arrested five more constables from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, in connection with the ongoing drug racket probe.

Were ‘Hooked’ on contraband

  • Head Constable Shakti Kumar and water carrier Jai Ram were arrested two weeks ago and six more names had figured in subsequent inquiry reports
  • One of the six who was hospitalised due to overdose died last Friday, while remaining five have now been arrested by the police
  • It is learnt the five were themselves hooked on drugs and not much involved in supply, unlike Shakti and Jai

While Head Constable Shakti Kumar and water carrier Jai Ram were arrested two weeks ago, six more names had figured in the subsequent inquiry reports.

Head Constable Harmanpreet Singh of Kullewal village of Bathinda, who was hospitalised due to overdose, died last Friday, while the remaining five constables whose names figured in the inquiry report of the academy had now been arrested by the police.

Constables Ramandeep Singh and Kanwaljit Singh, both of Drill Staff, and Constables Gobind, Amandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh of the Line Staff have been arrested by the Phillaur Police.

They were produced in court seeking three-day remand, said SSP (Jalandhar Rural) Swapan Sharma.

It is learnt the five constables were themselves hooked on drugs and not much involved in supply, unlike Shakti and Jai.

Constable Harpreet had already been placed under suspension five days ago after he allegedly entered the house of a Phillaur former MC councillor and misbehaved under the influence of drugs. His video had gone viral after the PPA authorities had taken action against him.

It is learnt the supply of heroin to the PPA was coming through a drug-peddler couple. While Nidhi of Panjdheha Jagatpura village, the main accused, who has a case against her was arrested on Saturday, her husband too has now been booked. There are reports that part supply of drugs to the PPA was coming from the notorious Ganna village in Phillaur.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

3
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

4
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

5
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

6
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

8
Punjab

Punjab government shifts 28 police officers, including ADGP Naresh Kumar

9
Chandigarh

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

10
Punjab

7 IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s

Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

Electronics goods gutted in fire

Will Sidhu make another comeback?

Clouds bring respite from scorching heat

From Amritsar to Cannes...

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Chandigarh cops nab vehicle thief, recover four two-wheelers

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Gusty winds, rain bring down mercury

Gusty winds, rain bring down mercury

Patiala district team visits Indore for tips on solid waste management

Punjabi University, Patiala, examining reports, role of screening committees

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor meets Punjab Governor