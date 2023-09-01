Drug seizure case: NIA court orders attachment of property of KLF chief’s aide

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

The NIA today said its Mohali special court has ordered the attachment of the property of a close associate of Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in a 2019 case of seizure of heroin and drug proceeds.

The NIA in an official statement said Varinder Singh Chahal’s property — 24 kanals, 14 marlas and four sarsai — at Devidaspura village of Amrtisar Rural was ordered to be attached under the provisions the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 by the special court on Wednesday.

It said the court’s order was seen as a “big boost in the NIA’s crackdown on the narco-terror network of international drugs smugglers”.

Chahal is an accused in a case registered by the NIA on January 22, 2020, related to the seizure of 500 gram heroin and Rs 1.20 lakh drug money from him and two other accused - Jagbir Singh Samra and Harpreet Singh alias Happy - in 2019, it said.

It is alleged Chahal collected heroin consignments from Kashmiri drug dealers on the directions of Hakimzada and Harmeet Singh alias PhD as part of a KLF narco-terror module.

“The narco-terror network of KLF was being operated by these terrorists through India-based drug smugglers, the NIA investigations revealed,” the NIA said.

Hakimzada and PhD allegedly ran widespread network that involved drug-smugglers and terror operatives and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, it added.

“The NIA has established the role of PhD in this narco-terror network and has found that PhD was using the money to strengthen the KLF’s activities in India and radicalise the vulnerable youth to spread terror as part of the outfit’s agenda to promote terror and violence related activities in India,” the agency said.

#Mohali #Pakistan