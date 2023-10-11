 Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him : The Tribune India

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

Manjeet Singh i one of the key accused in 30 kg heroin recently recovered in Jammu

Manjeet Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/Chandigarh, October 11

In a big blow to inter-state narcotic network, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Punjab Police in a joint operation have apprehended one drug smuggler from Mullanpur Dakha in Punjab and seized Rs 4.94 crore along with 38 fake vehicle number plates and one revolver, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday.

The nabbed accused is Manjeet Singh, who is from Nawanshahr, but presently he had been living on a rent accommodation at Mullanpur Dakha for the past few months.

He is one of the key accused in 30 kg heroin recently recovered in Jammu.

Investigations were on-going to establish the backward and forward linkages, Yadav added.

The Punjab Police have arrested 20,979 drug smugglers, including 3,003 big fish, since July 5, 2022. The police have registered 15,434 FIRs of which 1,864 are related to commercial quantity, Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill told the media here on Tuesday.

He said the police have recovered 15.10.55 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying checkpoints at vulnerable routes.

Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was recovered by Punjab Police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 1,658.05 kg in just 15 months, Gill added.

With IANS inputs

#Jammu #Kashmir #Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

