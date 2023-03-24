Drug smuggler hires men to kill wife in Punjab’s Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, March 24

A woman was allegedly murdered by a few men at the behest of her husband on the outskirts of Dholewala village in Dharamkot sub-division of Moga district, police said on Friday.

According to information, Amarjit Kaur and her husband Baljinder Singh were going to their house at Sherpur Taiba village in a car at about 11 pm on Thursday when a few men stopped their car. Baljinder had a minor scuffle with the men and managed to run away from the spot. Amarjit confronted the men, who allegedly killed her with sharp-edged weapons.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An injured Baljinder was admitted to hospital.

During the police investigation, it came to light that Baljinder had hired the men to kill Amarjit. Investigation showed that Baljinder was a drug peddler facing various cases. He himself was also a drug addict, the police said. Amarjit objected to his illegal activities and they often quarrelled, the police said, adding that then he planned to eliminate her.

A murder case has been registered against Baljinder and the others. He has also been arrested.