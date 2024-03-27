Hoshiarpur: Drug smuggler killed in encounter, 2 cops hurt

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 26

In the wake of the Lok Sabha poll, a raid was conducted at the residence of a drug smuggler in Mewa Miyani village, Dasuya.

Accused Sucha Singh opened fire on the raiding team, injuring ASI Satnam Singh and Constable Gurinder Singh. As cops retaliated, Sucha was shot. He died during the treatment at a hospital.

SP (D) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said acting on a tip-off, the house of drug smuggler Sucha was raided on Tuesday. During the raid, Sucha fired at the police team and injured an ASI and the constable, said Bahia, adding that Sucha was shot as cops fired in self-defence.

Dasuya DSP Jagdish Raj Atri said a rifle and sharp-edged weapons were seized from Sucha’s house.

SHO Harpreet Singh added that a case had been registered against Sucha’s wife and two sons.

Bahia said body of Sucha had been kept at a mortuary of the Dasuya Civil Hospital.

The police have arrested accused’s wife Jasvir Kaur, sons Satnam Singh and Prabhdeep Singh and another peddler Santokh Singh of Moonak village.

Primary investigation revealed that the family of Sucha was involved in drug trade. A total of 14 cases, including the NDPS Act, had been registered against Sucha, his two sons and his wife in Punjab and HP.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha