Drug smuggler’s property seized

Phagwara, June 29
Phagwara Police have successfully forfeited the property of a notorious drug smuggler. The accused, Paramjit Singh, also known as Pamma or Doctor, was a resident of Guru Nanak Enclave, Baba Gadhian, Phagwara.
SSP Vatsala Gupta told The Tribune here this evening that an FIR No. 22 was registered against him on December 11, 2022, under Sections 22-61-85 of the NDPS Act at City police station in Phagwara. The police recovered 2,320 narcotic pills and cash amounting to Rs 1,01,24,000.
