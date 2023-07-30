Drug syndicate led by jailed gangster busted, two held

Nawanshahr, July 29
The police have busted a drug syndicate led by gangster Ravi Balachauria.
Nawanshahr SSP Dr Akhil Chaudhary said they had arrested Akashdeep Singh (20), of Parowal village, and Akashdeep Singh (23), of Moranwali village, in Hoshiarpur. Acting on a tip-off, the cops arrested the duo, which led to the recovery of 1.2-kg heroin, three pistols, 260 cartridges, Rs 1,40,000, a two-wheeler and a weighing machine, the SSP said.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo was operating on the directions of Balachauria, who is lodged in the Amritsar jail. A total of 41 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act have been registered against Balachauria.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...