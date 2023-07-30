Drug syndicate led by jailed gangster busted, two held

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, July 29

The police have busted a drug syndicate led by gangster Ravi Balachauria.

Nawanshahr SSP Dr Akhil Chaudhary said they had arrested Akashdeep Singh (20), of Parowal village, and Akashdeep Singh (23), of Moranwali village, in Hoshiarpur. Acting on a tip-off, the cops arrested the duo, which led to the recovery of 1.2-kg heroin, three pistols, 260 cartridges, Rs 1,40,000, a two-wheeler and a weighing machine, the SSP said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo was operating on the directions of Balachauria, who is lodged in the Amritsar jail. A total of 41 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act have been registered against Balachauria.

